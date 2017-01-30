Zeke Tackling A Fan And Dez Bryant’s Son Are The Best Highlight’s From Last Night’s Pro Bowl

Many feel the Pro Bowl has definitely lost its luster over the last few years. Most players loved the free trip to Hawaii that accompanied getting selected to participate in the game, but now that it looks like the game will be in Orlando every year, there probably won’t be as much desire to participate.

However, many still do consider it an honor, and gladly show up to participate in all the activities and events the NFL plans for the week-long event. Seven Cowboys were selected to participate in the game, and honestly, we’re all just happy they didn’t get hurt playing.

Ezekiel Elliot probably provided the greatest highlight, when late in the game a fan decided to run onto the field; never a smart idea.

As beastly as Zeke handled that fan, Dez Bryant’s son Dez was just as adorable. He hung out with his dad and his dad’s friends on the sidelines, and was the real MVP of the night.

Dez Jr getting a good warmup in with dad @dezbryant #ProBowl pic.twitter.com/BZdqbaqBnT — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) January 29, 2017

We’re proud of our ‘Boys!

Check out some of the best pictures from the Pro Bowl in Orlando, FL. 📸: https://t.co/Rawqh6lSVw pic.twitter.com/cCixzthLdW — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) January 30, 2017

Via SportsDay

