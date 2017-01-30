Zeke Tackling A Fan And Dez Bryant’s Son Are The Best Highlight’s From Last Night’s Pro Bowl

January 30, 2017 6:27 AM
Filed Under: Dak prescott, Dallas, Dallas Cowboys, Dez Bryant, DFW, Ezekiel Elliott, football, local, NFL, Pro Bowl, Sports, Super Bowl

Many feel the Pro Bowl has definitely lost its luster over the last few years.  Most players loved the free trip to Hawaii that accompanied getting selected to participate in the game, but now that it looks like the game will be in Orlando every year, there probably won’t be as much desire to participate.

However, many still do consider it an honor, and gladly show up to participate in all the activities and events the NFL plans for the week-long event.  Seven Cowboys were selected to participate in the game, and honestly, we’re all just happy they didn’t get hurt playing.

Ezekiel Elliot probably provided the greatest highlight, when late in the game a fan decided to run onto the field; never a smart idea.

As beastly as Zeke handled that fan, Dez Bryant’s son Dez was just as adorable.  He hung out with his dad and his dad’s friends on the sidelines, and was the real MVP of the night.

We’re proud of our ‘Boys!

Via SportsDay

Follow JT on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live