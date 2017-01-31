Basketball Player Suffers Gruesome Injury When Eyeball Pops Out Of Socket (Video)

Yes, this might be one of the worst sports injuries you will ever see, but professional basketball player Akil Mitchell is ok, is home and seeing fine, and is already even tweeting about his injury.

👀… too soon? Lol thanks for all the love, well wishes, and prayers tonight. I'm home and seeing fine, more tests tomorrow — akil mitchell (@ajmitchell25) January 26, 2017

Mitchell plays for the New Zealand Breakers of the National Basketball League, and during a game against the Cairns Taipans, he was apparently poked in the eye Nnanna Egwu, and his left eye just burst out of its socket.

The video is below, but it is definitely gross so proceed with caution!

Mitchell describes still being able to see immediately after the injury, and his sight was like a chameleons, and “how they can see in different directions.”

He was treated for 15 minutes on the floor before being transferred to an area hospital. While there was slight damage, it was not as severe as they initially feared and he was later discharged.

Via Huffington Post