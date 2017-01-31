Ben Affleck Pulls Out As Director Of Standalone Batman Film

Noooooooooooooooooooo! This is terrible news! Sorry Batman fans, your hopes and dreams of Ben Affleck directing the standalone film for Batman are officially dead.

After the epic failure (and by epic failure we aren’t talking about box office numbers, we’re talking reviews) that was Batman V. Superman, we all took hope in a new dawn which had Affleck behind the camera as well as in the bat suit. Sadly, Affleck is pulling out at director. Apparently he feels like he can’t do both jobs the justice they deserve. Affleck told the Hollywood Reporter…

“There are certain characters who hold a special place in the hearts of millions. Performing this role demands focus, passion and the very best performance I can give. It has become clear that I cannot do both jobs to the level they require.”

Now what? Who will be the new director? Please, please, please don’t go back to Zack Snyder.