BoycottStarbucks Is Trending After CEO Announces Plans Hire 10,000 Refugees

For the last year, the United States has been divided politically. Rather than coming together for the greater good, we are now more divisive than ever. We currently live in a world that seems to have no middle ground.

The latest hot button issue…immigration. Depending on how you feel about the situation may either have you running to the nearest Starbucks or boycotting it altogether.

The hashtag #BoycottStarbucks started yesterday after Starbucks’ CEO revealed the company’s plan to hire refugees. In the next five years, Starbucks plans to give jobs to 10,000 refugees worldwide. Schultz, in a letter to his employees said…

“We are living in an unprecedented time, one in which we are witness to the conscience of our country, and the promise of the American Dream, being called into question.”

Naturally, there are people who have a problem with Starbucks’ statement.

Boycott Starbucks they are hiring 10k refugees instead of Americans or Vets. pic.twitter.com/KdhH6VaiK4 — Richard Weaving (@RichardWeaving) January 31, 2017

Would you do business with someone who hated you, tried to kill you, or hired people that HATE you and want to KILL you? #BoycottStarbucks — Lori Hendry (@Lrihendry) January 31, 2017

Very quickly, let’s address the vets issue…they company actually has a veteran program in place. Starbucks has hired 8,000 vets and military spouses since 2014. You can read more HERE.