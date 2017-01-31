Canine Corner: Dolly

Dolly is a 3-year-old, 8-lb. Chihuahua mix who was rescued at the last minute from a high kill shelter. She was found wandering the streets and was nothing but skin and bones. Her foster mom saw her sweet face and knew she had to bring her into the Legacy Humane Society program.

Look at Dolly now! She is eating well and is on her way to becoming a healthy girl! She is flourishing in her foster home and everyone who meets her just adores her.

Dolly is crate- and house-trained and walks well on a leash. She gets along with other dogs and cats, and she would do best in a home with older children. She is a sweet, loving little girl who loves to snuggle and is looking for a family to call her own.

She has been spayed, is up-to-date on vaccinations and is being treated for heartworms with a monthly preventative pill.

If you are looking for a little bundle of love and affection to make you smile, please fill out an application to meet her: http://legacyhumanesociety.org/adoptfoster/adoption-application/

You can see all of the LHS dogs available for adoption or make a tax-deductible donation here.

*Check out last week’s Dog of the Week: Cash HERE.*

Nathan Fast and Sybil are heard 6-10am CT on 103.7. You can reach Nathan on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram and Sybil on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.