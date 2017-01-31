Canine Corner: Dolly

January 31, 2017 8:45 AM By Sybil Summers
Filed Under: adoptdontshop, Canine Corner, dogs, Dolly, Legacy Humane Society, pets, puppies, Rescue, Shelter, Woof

Dolly is a 3-year-old, 8-lb. Chihuahua mix who was rescued at the last minute from a high kill shelter.  She was found wandering the streets and was nothing but skin and bones.  Her foster mom saw her sweet face and knew she had to bring her into the Legacy Humane Society program.

Look at Dolly now!  She is eating well and is on her way to becoming a healthy girl!  She is flourishing in her foster home and everyone who meets her just adores her.

(Courtesy of Teresa Berg Photography/LHS)

(Courtesy of Teresa Berg Photography/LHS)

Dolly is crate- and house-trained and walks well on a leash.  She gets along with other dogs and cats, and she would do best in a home with older children.  She is a sweet, loving little girl who loves to snuggle and is looking for a family to call her own.

She has been spayed, is up-to-date on vaccinations and is being treated for heartworms with a monthly preventative pill.

(Courtesy of Teresa Berg Photography/LHS)

(Courtesy of Teresa Berg Photography/LHS)

(Courtesy of Teresa Berg Photography/LHS)

(Courtesy of Teresa Berg Photography/LHS)

If you are looking for a little bundle of love and affection to make you smile, please fill out an application to meet her: http://legacyhumanesociety.org/adoptfoster/adoption-application/

You can see all of the LHS dogs available for adoption or make a tax-deductible donation here.

*Check out last week’s Dog of the Week: Cash HERE.*

(Courtesy of Legacy Humane Society)

(Courtesy of Legacy Humane Society)

Nathan Fast and Sybil are heard 6-10am CT on 103.7. You can reach Nathan on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram and Sybil on TwitterFacebook, or Instagram.

More from Sybil Summers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live