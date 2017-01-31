Cowboys Are America’s Favorite, And Second Most Hated NFL Team Accoding To Survey

Our Cowboys still reign supreme as America’s team.

A new survey conducted by Public Policy Polling found that the Cowboys, and unfortunately the Packers, tied for America’s favorite team at a 14% approval rating.  And the Patriots were once again voted as America’s most hated team, garnering 21% disapproval rating.  And in a twist of fate that makes perfect sense, the Cowboys were voted as the second most hated NFL franchise with 19% of the vote.

Full Survey Results HERE!

In no surprise, Tom Brady was selected as the league’s most hated Quarterback, over the likes of Eli Manning, Cam Newton, Dak Prescott, Aaron Rodgers, Ben Roethlisberger, Matt Ryan, Russell Wilson and, still, Tim Tebow.  Dak being on that list is clearly a mistake.

Of course, the Falcons were viewed more favorably over the Patriots before they meet in the Super Bowl, and of the teams offered to select, the Falcons were even picked as the least hated team.  However, most people picked the Patriots over the Falcons to win the game.

Via Washington Post

