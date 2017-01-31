“Fifty Shades Darker” Releases Incredibly Steamy New Trailer

January 31, 2017 8:09 AM
Filed Under: book, fifty shades darker, Fifty shades of grey, movie, Tease, trailer

Fifty Shades Darker will be released nationwide February 10, and much like Christian Gray, the film keeps releasing trailers that tease our appetites.

Titled “Date Night,” the trailer shows main characters Ana Steele and Christian Grey on an innocent date, before making their way into a crowded elevator.  Grey bends down to tie his shoe, and then the date night stops being so innocent.

Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik’s “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” sets the mood for the incredibly steamy scene.

Check it out below!

Via Harper’s Bazaar

Follow JT on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live