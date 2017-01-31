“Fifty Shades Darker” Releases Incredibly Steamy New Trailer

Fifty Shades Darker will be released nationwide February 10, and much like Christian Gray, the film keeps releasing trailers that tease our appetites.

Titled “Date Night,” the trailer shows main characters Ana Steele and Christian Grey on an innocent date, before making their way into a crowded elevator. Grey bends down to tie his shoe, and then the date night stops being so innocent.

Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik’s “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” sets the mood for the incredibly steamy scene.

Check it out below!

Via Harper’s Bazaar

