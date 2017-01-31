Hopdoddy Burger Bar Coming To Fort Worth

The Austin based burger bar Hopdoddy will finally be making its way to Tarrant County.

Details are still scarce at this point, but a temporary sign was posted at its future location at the Left Bank development, across from Trinity Park.

Hopdoddy first made its way into the DFW in 2012 with a location in the Preston Center in Dallas, and has quickly become one of North Texas’ favorite burger spots. Hopdoddy even made the final four in DFW.com’s Battle of the Burger competition, with the judges even saying the Magic Shroom burger was the best burger they tasted in the competition, but ultimately lost to Rodeo Goat in the contest because of their creativity and consistency.

We will keep you posted as more information comes in!

Via Star Telegram