Hopdoddy Burger Bar Coming To Fort Worth

January 31, 2017 6:41 AM
Filed Under: Austin, Bar, Burgers, cow town, Dallas, DFW, Drink, food, Fort Worth, hopdoddy, local, Tarrant County

The Austin based burger bar Hopdoddy will finally be making its way to Tarrant County.

Details are still scarce at this point, but a temporary sign was posted at its future location at the Left Bank development, across from Trinity Park.

Hopdoddy first made its way into the DFW in 2012 with a location in the Preston Center in Dallas, and has quickly become one of North Texas’ favorite burger spots.  Hopdoddy even made the final four in DFW.com’s Battle of the Burger competition, with the judges even saying the Magic Shroom burger was the best burger they tasted in the competition, but ultimately lost to Rodeo Goat in the contest because of their creativity and consistency.

We will keep you posted as more information comes in!

Via Star Telegram

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live