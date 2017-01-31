It’s Estimated That $4.5 Billion In Bets For The Super Bowl This Year Will Be Made Illegally

January 31, 2017 4:26 PM
People all over the country if not the world are already getting ready to place their bets on who will win the Super Bowl this year.

An estimated amount of betting dollars this year is predicted to total around $4.7 billion with only $132 million of those bets being made legally at Nevada sports books.  Which means $4.5 billion will be illegally wagered through local bookmakers and other methods.

“As we mark the 25th anniversary of a failed law, it’s time for Washington to get out of the way and lift the federal prohibition that pushes sports fans to a rapidly growing illegal betting market,” AGA President and CEO Geoff Freeman said in a statement. “A regulated marketplace would generate tax revenue and jobs, protect consumers and leverage cutting-edge technology to strengthen the integrity of the games we all love.”

