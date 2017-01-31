James Cameron Settles Titanic Debate Once And For All

Spoiler alert! Although Titanic turns 20-years-old this year, so if you haven’t seen it by now, we can’t help you really.

Titanic is one of the great movies about young love and sacrifice. At the end of the film, Jack allows Rose to float on a door in the middle of the ocean, saving her from the freezing cold water and a sure death. Jack stays floating in the water as he didn’t believe there was enough room on the door for the both of them.

Since then, the debate raged that there was enough room for the both of them, and it was foolish for Jack to stay half-submerged in the water. Even the Mythbusters found that if the two had placed Rose’s life jacket under the door, it would have spread their buoyancy around and potentially could have saved them both.

Speaking with the Daily Beast, the director of the 1997 film James Cameron wanted to put an end to this debate, saying that it’s “simple: you read page 147 of the script and it says, ‘Jack gets off the board and gives his place to her so that she can survive.’ It’s that simple.”

Cameron then brings up the Mythbusters claim that the life vests could have saved them both. “OK, so let’s really play that out: you’re Jack, you’re in water that’s -2 degrees [celsius], your brain is starting to get hypothermia. Mythbusters asks you to now go take off your life vest, take hers off, swim underneath this thing, attach it in some way that it won’t just wash out two minutes later — which means you’re underwater tying this thing on in — 2 degree water, and that’s going to take you five to ten minutes, so by the time you come back up you’re already dead.” He continued, “So that wouldn’t work. His best choice was to keep his upper body out of the water and hope to get pulled out by a boat or something before he died.”

Cameron does admit maybe they could have filmed the scene with a smaller board, so the debate never would existed to begin with, but either way, Cameron assured that Jack was “going down!”

Via News.com.au