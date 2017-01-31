Listen To Ariana Grande And John Legend’s Rendition Of “Beauty And The Beast” In Movie’s Final Trailer

The live adaption of Beauty and the Beast hits theaters nationwide March 17th, and Disney just released the final trailer for the much anticipated film.

Unlike any of the other teases we’ve seen, this latest release is the first time we get to hear Ariana Grande and John Legend’s recording of the classic titular song “Beauty and the Beast.”

🥀 @beautyandthebeast @johnlegend A video posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jan 30, 2017 at 6:57pm PST

The song was originally written in 1991 and was performed by Angela Lansbury for the movie, and was rerecorded by Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson for the soundtrack. The song won an Academy Award, Golden Globe and Grammy Award that year.

You can watch the full final trailer below!

Via The Hollywood Reporter