New Riverside Park in Dallas Is Designed to Fill With Water When It Floods

The 10,000 Trinity River Park creates much-needed space along the river by incorporating excess water into its design. Dallas has always had a problem with The Trinity, which runs through the center of the city. The river floods constantly but a new park design aims creating a functional nature district that’ll extend far beyond the 285-acre stretch in what will now be called Simmons Park. It’s a part of Dallas City Council’s “Balanced Vision Plan,” a concept that incorporates five components: flood Protection, recreation, transportation, environmental restoration, and economic development.

Brent Brown, director of the Dallas-based organization buildingcommunityWORKSHOP, says Dallas can no longer ignore its need for a civic space. The hope is that the park will reframe Dallas’ relationship to the river and bring people together.