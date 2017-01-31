Six Flags Holds Topping Out Ceremony For New “Joker” Ride; Opens Spring 2017

We are one step closer to a new attraction opening at Six Flags over Texas.

Six Flags held a “Topping Out” ceremony for the brand new Joker ride expected to open this Spring. The final piece of construction on the ride was set, completing the process that began last fall.

Each trip on the Joker ride will be unlike the next. The ride will lift guests elevator-style up a 12 story, 90-degree hill, and then flip them backwards and forwards. Riders can flip up to six times, sometimes even more, during the one minute ride. The ride will also have two 90 degree “raven” drops that will give the riders a sensation of free-falling.

One of the best features is that some seats will allow riders to face each other, so you can see just how fearful your friends really are.

Via NBC