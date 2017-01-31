Snake Gets Stuck In Owners Gauged Earlobe

This is why you should not have pet snakes.

An Oregon woman posted on Facebook that her pet snake, named Bart, had decided to go through her gauged earlobe while she was holding him, and got stuck in it.

I was holding my snake and his dumb a** saw a hole, which so happened to be my fu**** earlobe, and thought that it would be a bright idea to attempt to make it through. It all happened so fast that before I even knew what was going on, it was already too late… Now, believe it or not, I’m sitting here in the emergency room with Bart stuck in my fu**** ear.”