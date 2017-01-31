The Bacon Express…A Toaster Specifically Designed For Bacon

January 31, 2017 12:11 PM By Tanner Kloven
Attention bacon lovers! There’s finally a way to make bacon with no mess and no stress.

This isn’t exactly an infomercial, just a really cool product! Ladies and gentlemen, we give you the Bacon Express!

It’s self-contained bacon toaster! Lay your bacon strips over it, set the time to whatever degree of crispiness you prefer, and viola…the perfect piece of bacon. Not to mention, all your extra bacon grease drains into an easy to clean pan.

This delicious bacon toaster can be yours for a mere $30! Happy eating!

