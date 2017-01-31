The Final Trailer For Disney’s LIVE Action Versino Of Beauty & The Beast

January 31, 2017 12:08 PM By Tanner Kloven
Filed Under: beauty & the Beast, Emma Watson, final trailer, Live Action

The very first trailer for the LIVE action version of Beauty & the Beast shattered the record for most views in twenty four hours. Up until that moment, Fifty Shades held that title.

How do you think the final trailer do?

As of right now, the second official trailer has only been up for ten hours and it already has over 800,000 views! And just like all the other trailers, this version of Beauty & The Beast looks amazing! Emma Watson is the perfect choice for Belle. The beast is scary as H!

Beauty & The Beast hits theaters on March 17th.

