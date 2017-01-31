Trump Will Leave Obama’s Protections for LGBT Workers In Place

Ending speculation and rumors, the Trump administration has announced that it will not remove the 2014 order by President Obama that put in place new protections in the workplace for gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people.

A statement released from the White House said Trump “continues to be respectful and supportive of the L.G.B.T.Q. rights, just as he was throughout the election.

The president is proud to have been the first ever G.O.P. nominee to mention the L.G.B.T.Q. community in his nomination acceptance speech, pledging then to protect the community from violence and oppression.”