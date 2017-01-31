VIDEO: Another Dolphin Dies After People Begin Taking Photos With It

Enough people, a selfie is not worth a life.

Another baby dolphin died after beachgoers decided to hold it to take selfies with it.

The first incident happened in Argentina, when an idiot pulled out a baby Franciscan dolphin from the water to take pictures. (Franciscan dolphins are considered “vulnerable” since there are less than 30,000 left in the world)

Now again in Argentina, another dolphin dies.

A witness said that the dolphin was still breathing when he was yanked out of the water for people to take pictures with it.

Here is the disturbing footage.