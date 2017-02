The 41st U.S. President George H.W. Bush has been invited by the NFL to be this year’s honorary coin flipper during Super Bowl 51 between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons in Houston, Texas.

The NFL asked the former President to flip the Super Bowl coin during the pregame ceremony on Sunday but he has not officially accepted nor declined the offer due to his recent health struggles.

A spokesman for George H.W. Bush declined a request for comment, and no word from the NFL as well.