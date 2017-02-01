Instagram Is Testing a Photo Albums Feature

Instagram could very well be heading in a direction that’s like Facebook. The photo sharing app is currently testing a new feature that allows you to share multiple photos/videos in just one single post. Yes, albums could soon be a thing on Instagram. There’s current a beta version that’s live for the Android version of the app, which means you can see there’s an ability to choose multiple media for a single post, however, you can’t actually post it. Not yet at least. While we’re unsure of what the final post will look like on the actual feed, we assume it might something similar to the “carousel” ads you’d see when scrolling where you’re able to swipe through multiple photos in a single post.

If this feature is fully rolled out it will drastically change the sharing dynamics of this app. While users are used to only showing the best of the best for their feeds, this might change where a user puts emphasis when posting content. Again, this is a beta feature so there’s no telling if it will be permanent but very interesting overall to see what Instagram is considering in the future.