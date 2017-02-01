Jimmy Fallon & Vanessa Hudgens Give The “Friends” Theme Song A Makeover

February 1, 2017 10:30 AM By Sybil Summers
Filed Under: duet, friends theme song, Jimmy Fallon, sing, The Tonight Show, Vanessa Hudgens

Do you ever get the feeling that Jimmy Fallon wishes he was a singer rather than a talk show host?

Just about every episode of The Tonight Show features Fallon singing with a celebrity. We’re sure every show meeting consists of Fallon throwing out ideas about what song he can sing on tonight’s episode. In all honesty, he’s not a bad singer either. He can hit the notes.

Last night, Fallon teamed up with former Disney channel star Vanessa Hudgins as a way of welcoming her to the NBC family with her new show Powerless. The duo did a makeover on the iconic theme song for the hit TV show, Friends.

It was an acoustic rendition. They slowed it down and made it somewhat romantical. Obviously, the bit is supposed to be funny. And it was, but they actually sound pretty great together.

