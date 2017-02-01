Lucius And Draco Malfoy Reunite At The Wizarding World Of Harry Potter

February 1, 2017 2:04 PM By Tanner Kloven
Filed Under: Draco Malfoy, Harry Potter, Jason Isaacs, Lucius Malfoy, Mathew Lewis, Neville Longbottom, Orlando, Tom Felton, Universal, Warrick Davis, Wizarding World Of Harry Potter

Alright Potterheads time to freak out! Actors Jason Isaacs and Tom Felton, who played father and son Lucius and Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter films, reunited at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando.

Oh yeah and Neville Longbottom, Matthew Lewis was their too!

“Me, @TomFelton & @Mattdavelewis marvel at them getting older as I get younger. 💘 to all the Potter fans who remind us to fight for the light,” Jason tweeted about the encoutner.

The encounter got some notice from Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling:

Here are a few more photos of the reunion, including a group shot with Professor Flitwick, Warwick Davis:

Here's the album cover. Now all we have to do is come up with the songs. Titles anyone?

A photo posted by Jason Isaacs (@therealjasonisaacs) on

More from Tanner Kloven
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live