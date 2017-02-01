Lucius And Draco Malfoy Reunite At The Wizarding World Of Harry Potter

Alright Potterheads time to freak out! Actors Jason Isaacs and Tom Felton, who played father and son Lucius and Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter films, reunited at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando.

Oh yeah and Neville Longbottom, Matthew Lewis was their too!

Me, @TomFelton & @Mattdavelewis marvel at them getting older as I get younger. 💘 to all the Potter fans who remind us to fight for the light pic.twitter.com/9qaKnPr64T — Jason Isaacs (@jasonsfolly) January 30, 2017

The encounter got some notice from Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling:

Here are a few more photos of the reunion, including a group shot with Professor Flitwick, Warwick Davis: