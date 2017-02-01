Manhunt In Process For Armed Serial Robbers In Dallas

The bank robbery Wednesday morning Feb. 1, 2017 at the Bank of Texas at Live Oak and Peak was the second time that branch has been hit in about a month and it’s only one of seven bank robberies linked to a pair of robbers.

The Dallas FBI Violent Crimes Task Force is seeking the public’s help in identifying the men wanted in connection to up to seven bank robberies since mid-December. Authorities are especially concerned after the men fired their weapons inside the bank today and during their last robbery.

“We are concerned now that they are firing their weapons,” said Deputy Chief of the Crimes Against Person Division, Thomas Castro.

Police described Suspect #1 as a white male in his late 20’s or early 30’s, 6’0″– 6’4” tall, approximately 210 pounds, with a medium build, light complexion, and short, blonde hair. He has worn a sweatshirt or jacket in each robbery with a ball cap or sunglasses to conceal his identity and was armed with a handgun.

Suspect #2 is described as a white male 6’0″ wearing a black ball cap, black ski mask only covering the lower part of his face, armed with a revolver.

The seven robberies were in the Dallas area with one taking place in Fort Smith, Arkansas. North Texas Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of these individuals.

In all of the robberies, the suspects demanded money, obtained an undisclosed amount of cash, and fled on foot. In most of robberies the suspects were seen displaying handguns.

So far no one has been injured.

Anyone with information on the identity of these suspects are asked to call North Texas Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-TIPS (8477). All tipsters remain anonymous.

Serial Bank Robbery Locations