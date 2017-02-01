Mayor Jess Herbst Comes Out As First Transgender Elected Official In Texas History

The tiny Collin County town of New Hope has a population of 670 people. Last May, Jess Herbst was appointed mayor of the town after the previous one passed away. In an open letter posted to the town’s resident website, Herbst came out as transgender, becoming the first openly transgender elected official in Texas history.

Herbst wrote that she began Hormone Replacement Therapy two years ago. She is a native Texan, having been born and raised in Greenville, and has the full support of her wife and two daughters, who are “proud to tell people their father is transgender.”

Herbst, who has lived in New Hope with her family since 1999, invited residents to email her or visit her website if they had any question or concerns.

Herbst previously served as alderman and road commissioner before being appointed mayor.

