Melania Trump Not Moving To The White House Any Time Soon

It seems the question of whether or not Melania Trump will move into the White House is still up in the air.

A source of Us Weekly notes “Melania is actively building her team, including hiring a chief of staff, a senior adviser and a social secretary, among other key positions,” — “While she is a mom first, she is very much embracing the role and responsibilities of first lady.”

Even with the above in mind, Melania remains 200 miles away from her husband. ABC News anchor David Muir recently asked President Trump if not having Melania and Barron around left him lonely, the President replied, “No, because I end up working longer. And that’s o.k.”

President Trump and Melania want Barron to finish his school year at his current school, and they all will have to continue the 90 minute trip from their 721 Fifth Ave. NYC address to The White House, with Melanie and Barron visiting on weekends.

Wonder if Melanie is thinking about being a “fly-in” First Lady?

Has distance every been an issue in your relationship?