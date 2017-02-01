Panther Island’s Allergeez Ale Will Be Your Favorite Cure For Allergies

If you aren’t constantly rubbing your itchy eyes or tearing through a box of tissues, you certainly know someone who is. Rather than trying the various same ol’ home remedies to cure your sniffles, try Panther Island Brewing’s Allergeez ale.

#Gesundheit!! You should fight off Spring allergies with a dose of our favorite remedy, #PantherIslandAllergeez!! pic.twitter.com/MwuJohXW3A — Ida Claire (@idaclairetexas) April 1, 2016

Allergeez is made with a locally grown honey that is purported to help aid with allergies, along with rose hips and chamomile flowers, and even won a silver medal at the Great American Beer Festival in 2015. It’s often compared to Revolver’s Blood & Honey, and is described as “an unfiltered wheat ale that’s medium bodied but still easy to drink. Its citrus characteristics shine, while honey is still the main attraction.”

Via DFW.com