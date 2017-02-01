Prince Is Coming to Spotify and Apple Music

February 1, 2017 10:57 AM
Filed Under: Apple Music, Prince, Purple Rain, spotify, Streaming

Following the rumors and cryptic purple billboards all around the world, New York Post has confirmed Prince’s catalog will be available for streaming February 12— the night of the Grammy Awards coincidentally enough— on Spotify and Apple Music, among a few others mentioned. You might remember back in July 2015 when Prince pulled his music from all streaming services — nine months prior to his death on April 21. For the last nine months, his estate has been working on deals in order to return Prince’s music to certain streaming services.

Apparently, deals for Prince’s music outside of his Warner contract include thousands of unreleased songs presuming to be in his “vault.” Adding to all of this is speculation that a Grammy tribute will include performances by Rihanna, The Weeknd, and Bruno Mars.

