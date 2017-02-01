The Chainsmokers Respond To The Claim They Are “The Nickelback Of EDM”

February 1, 2017 5:46 AM
Filed Under: esquire, funny, how you remind me, mash up, Nickelback, Paris, The Chainsmokers

Esquire wrote a pretty scathing article about The Chainsmokers, comparing the duo to noted hated act Nickelback.  Esquire claims the two are similar, citing the “genre cliches, “shameless sexism,” and “schmaltz.”  Writer Matt Miller also suggested that as Nickelback signaled the end of post-grunge arena rock, the table is set for The Chainsmokers to bring about the downfall of EDM.

Ouch.  Getting blasted like that is never fun, but being compared to Nickelback, that just seems to take it too far.

The Chainsmokers responded to the article perfectly, though.  They posted a quick video on Twitter that showed the two mashing up one of their latest hits “Paris” with Nickelback staple “How You Remind Me.”

It’s amazing.

Via Billboard

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live