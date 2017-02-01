Tom Brady Emotional When Describing His Father As His Hero

Tom Brady might be the most hated quarterback in the NFL, but you can’t help but admit that this moment at yesterday’s Super Bowl Media Day was pretty cool.

Seven-year-old Joseph Perez won a contest to ask the Patriots quarterback a question, and perched on the shoulders of ESPN’s Trent Dilfer, Perez asked “Many people say you’re their hero, but who’s your hero?”

The question absolutely caught Brady off guard, and he showed rare emotion, when he began describing his father as his hero.

Brady’s father has been in the news lately for speaking out against the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell after Brady’s punishment following Deflategate. Brady actually banned his father from speaking to the media following his outbursts, but once again he got choked up when he was asked if his father speaks for him.

Emotional answer from Tom Brady when asked if his dad speaks for him. Must watch. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/CtUkI0enx2 — Steve Buckley (@BuckinBoston) January 31, 2017

Via CBS Sports