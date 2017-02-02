America’s Bacon Reserve Hits An All Time Low; Price Could Skyrocket

Over the span of a year, from December 2015 to December 2016, America’s supply of frozen pork belly, which is used to make bacon, fell from 53.4 million pounds to 17.8 million pounds. Even though pig farmers are producing more pigs than ever, according to Rich Deaton, the president of the Ohio Pork Council, the nation’s frozen pork belly supply is the lowest it’s ever been since 1957.

As such, consumers can most likely expect an increase in price for their bacon. With the depleting reserves comes an increase in demand, both inside and outside the United States. The price of pork belly increased 20% the first three weeks of the new year, and it is widely expected an increase in the price of bacon will follow.

Fortunately, it does not appear we will have to worry about completely running out of bacon any time soon, although customers may have to spend a few extra dollars to get their supply. Deaton continued saying, “While bacon may become more expensive for consumers, rest assured the pork industry will not run out of supply.”

Via Business Insider