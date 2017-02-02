Bon Jovi Song Used in Unity Video, Band Approves Message

By Amanda Wicks

A fan borrowed Bon Jovi’s new single “This House is Not for Sale” to soundtrack a political video encouraging uniting, and the band reached out to give their thumbs up.

Related: Jon Bon Jovi Downplays Richie Sambora’s Writing Role on Past Albums

Dreambear Productions put together a video montage of all the incidents—both good and bad—that took place over 2016. It begins with a shot of the American flag waving in the wind and a chorus of voices singing “The Star Spangled Banner” before it cuts to “This House if Not for Sale.” The company wrote in the caption, “It has been quite a year. Unprecedented challenges that test us as Americans. Now more than ever, we need to stand united. Please share.”

When Bon Jovi got wind that their song had been used to promote an inclusive message, they took to social media to help spread the word. “What makes our country great is differences of opinion with an understanding that we’re all in this together,” Jon Bon Jovi wrote on the band’s Facebook page. “Thank you Dreambear and all of our fans who take our songs and make them their own.” Bon Jovi may have stumped for Hillary Clinton in Raleigh and Philadelphia, but he knows the country is stronger together.

Check out the video below.