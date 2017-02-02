Candace Cameron Bure Says She Feels More “Sane” After Leaving ‘The View’

Candace Cameron Bure was a co-host on ‘The View’ for less than two seasons, and the ‘Fuller House’ star left the show back in December.

E! News caught up with her and asked her how her post view life has been:

“I have to say I’m much more rested, I feel a little bit more sane, I feel like myself just because I was traveling coast to coast every single week for over a year and a half and it really took a toll on me, just wore me out,” Bure told E! News

Although she added, “I do miss the city and of course I love everyone at The View.”

She also had things to say about the upcoming season 3 of ‘Fuller House’

She mentioned that season 3 will be 18 episodes, so a little longer than the previous two seasons. “”I think we’ll have a few fun surprises in store. Nothing obviously that I can share, and we’re still a month away so I have yet to learn even more details,” she said.