Dallas’ Oldest Record Store Is Here to Stay

It’s no surprise that vinyl has made its comeback. Sales in 2016 reached a 25-year high as consumers are on the lookout for re-releases of late music greats and the trend for returning to tangible music is certainly there. Top Ten Records, Dallas’ oldest record shop, will now be under new management, which comes as a relief after the block encompassing Top Ten was bought a few weeks ago by investors buying up properties in popular neighborhoods. This business development will involve, among other things, converting the store into a seller records and films that focus almost exclusively on Dallas and Texas as Top Ten actually hasn’t sold any records in years except for a thumbed through cardboard bin of 45s perched on the counter. The greatest part is that Top Ten will be operated by newly formed nonprofit, Oak Cliff Records & Library, who is led by none other than Texas Theatre’s Barak Epstein and Adam Donaghey. In an interview with Dallas News, Donaghey elaborates more on this decision, “We keep the history of the store intact, but what we’re doing provides media literacy, cultural study and things donors would be interested in. There are other avenues for raising funds that help the community.”