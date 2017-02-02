Facebook Can Now Tell What You’re Wearing

A huge update is coming to Facebook and it’s about to get very visual. This latest update to Facebook’s AI-based image-recognition tool can analyze pictures to a pixel-level and allow users to search images based on content whether they are in the photo or not. The changes the game significantly with search tools. A lot of the searching we do today is text-driven and not image based, which means if you were ever trying to search for a certain image before, you could only find it based on how many tags it had or its caption. An example of this type of search is one where Facebook could find through all your photos one(s) where you’re wearing a denim jacket or a purple shirt.

Facebook has been on a path to creating developments that more visual to help visually impaired navigate the site by showing what’s on a photo just by scanning it.While these visual aspects of the platform are helping the visually impaired a lot, today’s news show general users of the site can benefit from this tool as well.