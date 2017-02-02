Fifth Grade Teacher Has a Unique Handshake With Every One of His Students

February 2, 2017 10:44 AM
Filed Under: Barry White Jr., Handshakes, NOrth Carolina, teacher

Meet Barry White Jr., the coolest teacher in school. Barry is an English teacher at a Title 1 school in North Carolina. Barry is mindful of his students and the possible situations these kids face outside of school. Barry is fighting the negative stigma of school and education with his students by making it personal. Mr. White has individual handshakes with each and every one of his students. Every single one. Not only does it bring fun in the classroom, it builds trust between the teach and his students. And that very relationship is what Mr. White says helps immensely when teaching a large group of kids. This video brightened our day.

