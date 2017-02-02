Meet The Real Texas Sheriff Who Inspired Jeff Bridges In “Hell Or High Water”

Without a doubt, Jeff Bridges is one of our favorite actors.

Come this year’s Academy Awards, Bridges will be in the audience thanks to his 7th Academy Award nomination – this time for his role as a Texas sheriff in the film Hell Or High Water.

As it turns out, Bridges consulted an expert on the subject before filming the movie. Parnell McNamara not only has the name of a Texas lawman, he looks like he came from central casting – and it was McNamara that Bridges turned to for help capturing the character. McNamara is currently the sheriff of McLennan County, and after a long career in law enforcement had a ton of advice for Bridges – including what might of been the best bit of insight Bridges could have received: whatever you do, don’t wear a silly hat.