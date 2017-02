Earlier this morning, Punxsutawney Phil made his famous yearly prediction as part of the annual Groundhog Day celebration.  Unfortunately, for anyone looking for an early spring, Phil saw his shadow today, meaning we are in store for six more weeks of winter.

Six More Weeks of Winter!! #punxsutawneyphil #ghd2017 A photo posted by groundhog club (@punxsyphil) on Feb 2, 2017 at 4:40am PST

2017 was Phil’s 131st prediction, and he’s correctly predicted the weather about half the time, although last year he was correct in predicting an early spring.

Via USA Today