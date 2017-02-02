Reunion Tower Named The Most Romantic Place In Dallas

Valentine’s Day is fastly approaching, and if you’re looking for a romantic night out in DFW, look no further than what D Magazine considers the most romantic spot in Dallas.

Reunion Tower sets the them for the Dallas skyline, and since opening in 1978, has become a prime destination spot for couples to show their love and affection for each other. In fact, D Magazine has the numbers to support the claim that Reunion Tower is Dallas’ most romantic place.

Each year, 730 proposals occur, 40 if which happen during Valentine’s Day weekend. One of those couples who got engaged at Reunion Tower returns every year to celebrate the occasion. 36 years ago, Mark Lovvorn popped the question to his girlfriend Patty by flying a plane with his proposal on a banner near the tower.

In fact, Reunion Tower employs one person whose entire job focuses on coordinating proposals and other romantic gestures, including everything from roses to Champagne to photography. In the months leading up to Valentine’s Day, which is referred to as Reunion Tower’s Super Bowl, ten other staffers are assigned to strictly focusing on romantic gestures.

Reunion Tower has a pretty good track record with proposals, too. So far, since 1978, there has never been a single rejection when someone buys the “Love in the Air Package.” Staff even keeps every proposal on file, including photos!

Via D Magazine