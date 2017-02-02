Stranger Things’ Glen Matarazzo Explains Winona Ryder’s Crazy Facial Expressions

Even though Stranger Things won big at this year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards, the only thing people seem to remember from the entire ceremony is Winona Ryder, and her crazy facial expressions during the acceptance speech given by costar David Harbour.

We’ve never really heard a definite reason why Winona was making those faces, but TMZ caught up with one of her costars, Glen Matarazzo, who offered a brief explanation why.

Are you buying that she couldn’t hear? We definitely think something else was at play, no telling if we will ever get a full explanation, unfortunately.

Via TMZ