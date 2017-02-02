Super Bowl Tickets Prices Continue to Plummet

They’re still not cheap, but the cost of a seat at the biggest sporting event in America has dropped almost in half the past week. It all started when our Dallas Cowboys were eliminated a couple weeks back…

Yep, the ‘Boys had a huge impact on this year’s market. Love them or hate them, the nation wants to see the Cowboys! Dang!!! Prices dropped a whopping 20% the day after Green Bay win, which of course shouldn’t have happened. But I digress.

Last Thursday, tickets were hovering around $3,500. Now they’re around $2,000 and could go lower.

Wanna go? I’m guessing a drive down I-45 with cash in pocket might get us in the stadium.