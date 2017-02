Taylor Swift has sold how many records and performed in front of how many sold out crowds?

You wouldn’t think she would get excited about hearing one of her songs on the radio, but yesterday, she shared a video of herself and T-Swift squad member Gigi Hadid freaking out over hearing “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” on the radio.

Swift recorded the song with Hadid’s current flame Zayn Malik for the soundtrack to the upcoming¬†Fifty Shades Darker.¬†

Via Billboard