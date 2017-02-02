Texas Has Two Of The Top 10 Universities For Attractive Women; None For Attractive Men

If you or someone you know is ready to go off to college we may have some information you would be interested in, according to the dating app “Clover”, these colleges have the most attractive male and female student bodies, as reported by Cosmo.

Two of the universities for most attractive females are in Texas! Here is the top ten:

10. Texas A&M

9. University of Texas at Austin

8. Indiana University

7. University of Maryland

6. University of Central Florida

5. University of Wisconsin

4. Pennsylvania State University

3. Arizona State University

2. Cal State University

1. University of California

However none of the universities for most attractive males are in Texas. Pick it up guys!:

10. Florida Statue University

9. University of North Carolina

8. University of Utah

7. Indiana University

6. University of Arizona

5. Florida Atlantic University

4. University of Nevada

3. University of Colorado

2. University of Missouri

1. West Virginia University

There must be something in the water at Indiana University, as it was the only university to make both lists.

Do you think they missed a school? Let us know in the comments below.