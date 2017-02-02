This Small Device Might Be the Answer to Daily Anxiety

February 2, 2017 1:02 PM
Introducing Lief, a smart patch that aims to fight anxiety and stress. This patch is designed to initiate calming exercises when heart and breathing rates show elevated levels of anxiety and stress. The patch will sense when there is an imbalance in breathing and will initiate certain vibrations to guide you back to normal breathing. It comes as no surprise that stress is a commonly linked to illness and even premature aging.

Unlike the fitness trackers of today that also measure heart rates, Lief only focuses on heart rate not physical exercise and calories. It’s worn against the body under the pectoral muscle there is more accuracy as well. The Kickstarter campaign just recently raised it’s goal in January and has gone through several prototypes to a more refined version. The smart patch retails for $299, a small price to pay to master the art of zen. The patch is said to be available for purchase July 2017.

