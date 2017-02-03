7 Signs He’s Going To Be An Amazing Father

How do you know your potential man has what it takes to be a great father?

You may not know actually, so this list is perfect for you to find your perfect mate. PureWow is a great women’s fashion and lifestyle website, and they put together this nifty list of seven signs your guy has what it takes to be an amazing father.

1. He shares chores.

2. He can de-escalate conflict.

3. He values work-life balance.

4. He can keep a dog/fish/plant alive.

5. He takes pride in his home.

6. He’s silly.

7. He’s remarkably lucid at 3 a.m.

Also, bonus points if he acts like he loves the bouquet of beef jerky you get him for Valentine’s Day.

Via PureWow