Arlington Residents Get Preview Of Automated Vehicles In Test Ride

February 3, 2017 8:56 AM
Filed Under: arlington, arlington convention center, Automatic, cars, DFW, driverless, Globe Life Park, local, Tarrant County, vehicles

Arlington was selected as an offical test site for automated vehicles, and yesterday, residents got a little preview of the future of transportation technology.

They set up shop in the parking lot of the Arlington Convention Center, where any member of the general public had to chance to take a ride.

Arlington was selected as a test site as part of the 2017 AV Road Trip, which selected various cities across the country.  Resembling an oversized, luxury golf cart, these automated vehicles could potentially be used to transports fans between sporting events and off-site parking lots, which would make going to Cowboys and Rangers games so much more convenient.

Representatives from ATI, who are hosting the AV Road Trip, also met with local government leaders yesterday to discuss any issues or concerns they may have with automated vehicles.

Via NBC DFW

