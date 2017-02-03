Best and Worst Super Bowl Halftimes Ranked

When you hear the words Super Bowl Halftime, what comes to mind? I mean, besides Janet Jackson.

Rolling Stone has ranked the halftime shows of the modern era.

From worst to first:

28. Black Eyed Peas (2011)

27. Everything From 1967-1989 (all the halftime shows from Super Bowl 1 through 23)

26. New Kids on the Block (1991)

25. Phil Collins, Christina Aguilera, Enrique Iglesias, Toni Braxton and Tina Turner (2000)

24. Gloria Estefan and Olympic Figure Skaters (1992)

23. Patti LaBelle, Tony Bennett, Teddy Pendergrass and Miami Sound Machine (1995)

22. Pete Fountain, Irma Thomas, Doug Kershaw and Snoopy (1990)

21. The Blues Brothers with special guest ZZ Top (1997)

20. The Who (2010)

19. Tanya Tucker, Clint Black, Travis Tritt and The Judds (1994)

18. Janet Jackson, Justin Timberlake, P. Diddy, Kid Rock, Jessica Simpson and Nelly (2004)

17. Boyz II Men (1998)

16. Stevie Wonder and Gloria Estefan (1999)

15. Shania Twain, Sting and No Doubt (2003)

14. Bruno Mars and the Red Hot Chili Peppers (2014)

13. Diana Ross (1996)

12. Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers (2008)

11. Michael Jackson (1993)

10. Paul McCartney (2005)

9. Katy Perry and Missy Elliott (2015)

8. The Rolling Stones (2006)

7. Coldplay, Beyonce and Bruno Mars (2016)

6. Madonna (2012)

5. Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band (2009)

4. Aerosmith, Britney Spears, N’Sync, Nelly and Mary J. Blige (2001)

3. Beyonce (2013)

2. Prince (2007)

1. U2 (2002)

Note: The first couple of decades of acts included Carol Channing, 88 Grand Pianos and even Texas own Tyler Apache Belles! But those aren’t evaluated for this list. 😉