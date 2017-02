Beyoncé broke Instagram with the Guinness World Record breaking photo announcing her pregnancy with twins. The picture has been liked almost 10,000,000 times, breaking the record once held by Selena Gomez.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

Yesterday, Beyoncé posted some more pictures from the shoot on her website, along with some GIFS and a poem by British-Somali author Warsan Shire.

She posed with her five-year-old Blue Ivy, and even went underwater, where she looks absolutely stunning.

Check some of the pics below!

omg LOOk at the poem beyonce just posted to her website, called "i have three hearts" pic.twitter.com/CAauuWmeWg — anna leszkiewicz (@annaleszkie) February 2, 2017

Beyoncé's underwater maternity photos 💙 🌊 pic.twitter.com/4HfVdNqNIG — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) February 2, 2017

Beyoncé's underwater maternity photos 💙 🌊 pic.twitter.com/spExBrHxtA — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) February 2, 2017

Via NME