Dating App Finds Someone Who Hates The Same Things You Do

Hater is a new dating app about to launch that matches potential mates based on things they both like, but more importantly the things they both hate. A variety of topics, over 2,000 according to app developers, and users can choose to like, love, dislike, or hate the topic. Topics can include anything from biting ice cream to Facebook stalking, and sometimes can get political with more serious topics like Vladimir Putin and Building the Wall. Overall though, the topics are kept light-hearted and good-natured.

.@sarahrbellman has me hooked on the #Hater dating app where you swipe on what you hate, and I'm DYING pic.twitter.com/zz4t5Tnlka — Sage (@Sage_Simone) February 3, 2017

Hater launched a beta in December, and reportedly over 10,000 people are currently testing out the app. Along with swiping on the topics, you can browse other member’s profiles, although not a lot of information is revealed besides pictures of the user, their age, and their list of likes and dislikes. The app even creates icebreakers for you, so you can avoid taking that awkward first step in finding a potential match.

So far, the most hated topics between both men and women include the 2016 presidential election, slow walkers, and drain hair.

Via Huffington Post