For Valentine’s Day, Get Them A Bouquet Of Beef Roses

Nothing says “I love you” more than beef jerky. If you’re having trouble finding the perfect gift for that special someone in your life, take them to Reunion Tower, and purchase a bouquet of Beef Flowers.

Say it with Beef is a company that creates a bouquet of roses made entirely out of beef jerky. The creators call it the “broquet,” and they say “Flowers die quickly but beef jerky lasts for a really, really long time.”

They’re targeting the person who doesn’t know what to buy that special guy in their life for Valentine’s Day, saying “You’re a dude and I had no idea what to buy you. Have some beef.” But who honestly doesn’t like bef jerky, though. Especially for Valentine’s Day??

Via Mother Nature Network