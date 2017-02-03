Fort Worth Zoo’s Pt The Orangutan Makes Official Super Bowl Prediction

February 3, 2017 8:16 AM
Filed Under: animals, atlanta falcons, Cute, DFW, Fort Worth, Fort Worth Zoo, local, New England Patriot's, Orangutan, Super Bowl

Not to be outdone by Yowie, the dog who has correctly predicted every NFL playoff winner so far this year, the Fort Worth Zoo had PT the Orangutan make an official Super Bowl Prediction of her own.

Two piñatas were set up in front of the 43-year-old orangutan, one displaying the logo of the NEw England Patriots, the other for the Atlanta Falcons.

Almost immediately, PT selected the Atlanta Falcons as this year’s Super Bowl champion.

Various animals at the Fort Worth Zoo have been making Super Bowl predictions since 1998.  Last year, Boudreaux the Bear incorrectly predicted the Carolina Panthers to defeat the Denver Broncos.

As much fun as it is to watch the animals make these predicitons, according to Avery Elander of the Fort Worth Zoo, it actually serves a very important purpose.  She told Guide Live “It allows them to play with these novel objects and explore the objects, and display some behaviors like forging and scavenging for food.”

As for Yowie, she will be appearing live on Today this morning to make her prediction for the game.

Via Guide Live

